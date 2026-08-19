"SİMA İmza" integrated into AFB Bank's digital services

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, has been integrated into a range of digital banking services offered by AFB Bank.

As a result of this integration, customers can access various bank services remotely. Specifically, “SİMA İmza” is now available in the AFB Mobile app for opening deposits, processing microloans, and obtaining cash loans. Furthermore, "SİMA İmza" is used during the registration of existing and new customers, as well as for ordering digital cards within AFB Mobile.

This integration allows customers to digitally verify their identity and electronically sign required documents while using banking services. Consequently, a variety of banking operations can now be conducted online in a convenient and efficient manner. The integration of "SİMA İmza" into banking services serves to digitalize banking operations and streamline the customer experience. At the same time, it helps reduce paper documentation and manual document circulation while expanding the opportunities for remote banking.

About "SİMA İmza"

SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, was developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, a company of AZCON Holding. This solution enables users to sign documents and applications quickly, anytime and anywhere, without the need for physical devices. The SİMA digital signature can be obtained completely free of charge via the mobile application.