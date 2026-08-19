bp releases Central Azeri planned turnaround programme

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work programme it will conduct planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) works on the Central Azeri platform for 11 days starting today (19 August).



While production from that platform is expected to be reduced during the maintenance period, it will not be fully suspended. The advanced technologies deployed on our platforms enable us to continue producing safely while maintenance activities are being carried out. This helps minimize production impacts while maintaining safe and reliable operations throughout the maintenance period.



Due to the integrated design and operating configuration of the Azeri area facilities, production from the East and West Azeri platforms will also be temporarily curtailed during this period.



During the TAR, various projects including critical integrity and maintenance works, flare system upgrades, reliability improvement initiatives, and anomaly elimination activities will be undertaken.



The maintenance programme will also involve activities supporting the delivery of the Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project, designed to increase gas reinjection capacity on the platform to help maximize recovery from the existing wells.



The CAGE related activities within the TAR programme include modifications of compressor suction manifold piping, replacement of temperature instruments and installation of diverter valves to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility.



The Central Azeri TAR is a planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the programme started in 2025, and these activities are included in the 2026 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The production curtailment is also included in the annual production forecast.



Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field and Sangachal terminal operations will continue as normal.

This planned event is a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by required repair and facility modification works.