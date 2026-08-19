Kazakhstan implements 14 road projects in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan is implementing 14 projects to construct and reconstruct national highways in 2026, with a total length of 3,700 kilometers, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reports.

Three major projects were added to the list this month. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the projects on August 3: the Beineu–Saksaulskoye highway, spanning 800 km; the Kyzylorda–Saksaulskoye road, 462 km; and the Ulgaysyn–Saksaulskoye road, 312 km. The combined length of the three projects is 1,574 km.

Three projects with a total length of 69.6 km are scheduled for completion in 2026. These include the Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi road (27.7 km), the Petropavlovsk–Russian border section (14.9 km), and the Atyrau bypass (27 km).

Another three projects are scheduled for completion in 2027. These are the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan road (208 km), the Aktobe–Ulgaysyn section (28 km), and a bridge across the Irtysh River (2.7 km), with a combined length of 238.7 km.

Construction of the 102-km Saryagash bypass is also ongoing this year, along with reconstruction of the Aktobe–Ulgaysyn section (234 km), the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan road (572 km), the Kyzylorda bypass (26 km), and the Center–West road (896 km).

"The implementation of all these projects will increase the capacity of major road corridors, reduce travel times, improve connectivity between regions, and provide safer and more comfortable travel conditions. The projects will also expand opportunities for freight transportation and the development of transit routes. In addition, the construction of new roads and reconstruction of existing ones will create additional conditions for the development of nearby settlements and business activity in the regions," the ministry said.