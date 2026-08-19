ABB Bank receives two more prestigious international awards in human capital management!

ABB Bank, which holds the international Top Employer certification, has been recognized with the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards. The Bank received two awards in the categories of “Supporting Digital Transformation in Learning and Development” and “Best Talent Management Model.”

ABB Bank received these awards in recognition of its consistent implementation of projects aimed at effective talent management and supporting employees’ development in the digital environment.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious recognition programs in the global business and human resources community. The awards recognize the achievements of leading companies in areas such as learning and development, talent management, leadership development, organizational excellence and other related fields, highlighting best practices in human capital management.

The awards are granted following an extensive review and comprehensive evaluation of the submitted projects. Due to the rigorous selection process, the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are regarded as a benchmark for the highest standards in their respective categories.

Brandon Hall Group has been operating since 1993. The organization provides professional consulting support to more than 10,000 organizations worldwide in areas including data technologies, research, certification and other fields. Through projects implemented across various countries, certification programs and organizational development initiatives, Brandon Hall Group has made a significant contribution to the professional and personal development of millions of employees.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and versatile products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through the 937 Information Center, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.