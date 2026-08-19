Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A group of Azerbaijani MPs will travel to Kazakhstan on August 20 to observe the elections to the country’s new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai, as international observers.

This was reported by Azerbaijani Parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department.

MP Sabina Salmanova will monitor the election process in Astana as part of the delegation of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (CIS IPA), Nasib Mehamaliyev as part of the CIS Executive Committee mission, Gulshan Pashayeva through the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), and Gunay Afandiyeva as part of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) mission. MP Hikmet Mammadov will observe the elections in Almaty as a member of the TURKPA mission.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani MPs will review preparations and conditions at polling stations, as well as observe the voting process and voter turnout.

The visit will conclude on August 25.