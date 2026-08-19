President Tokayev receives credentials from Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received credentials from newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Askerov, the press service of the Kazakh president says.

The ceremony was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana as part of the presentation of credentials by ambassadors of several countries.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening relations and expanding multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The President noted Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing international cooperation and informed the ambassadors about the country’s economic potential, ongoing political reforms, and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment.

Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan continues to pursue an open-door policy toward foreign investors and provides conditions for international companies interested in operating in the country.

“We provide the most favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment into our country. Of course, we welcome all foreign entrepreneurs, as well as major companies that would like to come to Kazakhstan and operate here. As you know, almost all of the world’s largest international companies are already represented in our market. I am confident that this fundamental policy will continue. We intend to firmly and consistently pursue an open-door policy regarding foreign investment,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader also outlined the country’s foreign policy priorities, noting that Kazakhstan continues to pursue a peaceful foreign policy course and support cooperation and dialogue at the regional and international levels.

Tokayev expressed confidence that ongoing reforms and transformation processes in Kazakhstan would contribute to expanding cooperation with international partners.

During the ceremony, credentials were also presented by ambassadors of Moldova, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia and Namibia.