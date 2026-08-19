Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan’s open-door policy for foreign investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan intends to pursue an open-door policy for foreign investment firmly and consistently.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing a statement by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a ceremony to receive the credentials of ambassadors from nine countries in Astana.

“We provide the most favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment into our country. Of course, we welcome all foreign entrepreneurs, as well as major companies that would like to come to Kazakhstan and operate here. As you know, almost all of the world’s largest international companies are already represented in our market. I am confident that this fundamental policy will continue. We intend to firmly and consistently pursue an open-door policy regarding foreign investment,” Tokayev said.

The President also informed the newly appointed ambassadors about Kazakhstan’s economic potential and progress in attracting foreign capital into the national economy.

During the meeting, Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities, noting that the country continues to pursue a peaceful foreign policy course amid a complex geopolitical environment.

“As you know, Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful foreign policy in the current highly complex geopolitical situation. We believe that peace must prevail, and we will do everything possible to support peace, security and cooperation both in Central Asia and beyond,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader also briefed the ambassadors on ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan, including preparations for the upcoming elections to the Kurultai, describing them as part of a broader transformation process.

Tokayev expressed confidence that these reforms would create new opportunities for strengthening cooperation with the international community.

Meanwhile, President Tokayev received credentials from Ambassador of Moldova Igor Moldovan, Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Thanh Le, Ambassador of South Korea Jeong Ki-hon, Ambassador of South Africa Lungisani Dominik Ntombella, Ambassador of Slovakia Lubomir Regak, Ambassador of Germany Heike Renate Peitsch, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Alimirzamin Askerov, Ambassador of Slovenia Branko Rakovec and Ambassador of Namibia Monica Ndilavike

Concluding the meeting, Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in further developing comprehensive relations and expanding cooperation with the countries represented by the newly appointed ambassadors, and conveyed greetings to their heads of state.