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President Ilham Aliyev fulfills young resident's wish in Kichik Galaderesi village (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 19 August 2026 13:13 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev fulfills young resident's wish in Kichik Galaderesi village (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. As previously reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the home of Asad Asadov, a resident of Kichik Galaderesi village in the Shusha district, during his visit to the village on July 11.

During the meeting, the family’s young daughter Gular asked the head of state for a tractor. Shortly thereafter, President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the child’s wish. A tractor has recently been presented to the Asadov family.

We present a report from AzTV on this matter:

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