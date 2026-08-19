Uzbekistan’s TMK discusses AI assistant with US-based Tensor AI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and U.S.-based Tensor AI Inc. discussed potential digital solutions, including the development of a corporate AI assistant and the integration of artificial intelligence into the company’s business and production processes.

This was reflected in the statement by the TMK, following a meeting between representatives of Tensor AI, a California-based technology company specializing in developing AI products and integrating artificial intelligence solutions into corporate systems and TMK officials at the company’s headquarters.

The sides discussed several potential applications of AI across TMK’s operations, including the automation and optimization of internal corporate processes, support for analysis and management decision-making, and the use of AI to improve production and technological processes.

Another area of focus was the creation of a unified corporate data lake that could consolidate company information and support more efficient data analysis and management.

The sides also discussed using AI to reduce the time spent searching for, processing and preparing data, as well as to automate repetitive operational tasks.

Particular attention was given to the potential development of a corporate AI assistant for TMK. Tensor AI presented its ChatVLM platform, which can be deployed directly within TMK’s internal infrastructure.

This approach would allow corporate data, access credentials and data-processing results to remain within the company’s protected internal environment rather than being transferred to external AI services.

“TMK aims to create a unified, secure and controllable digital environment that uses artificial intelligence to accelerate data processing and improve the efficiency of production and corporate processes,” the company said.

The sides will determine the priority areas, format and scope of potential cooperation based on TMK’s specific operational needs.

The discussions reflect TMK’s broader efforts to incorporate AI technologies into its operations, with a focus on improving efficiency, strengthening data management and maintaining control over sensitive corporate information.