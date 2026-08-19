Iran bars two French diplomats from entering country over alleged misconduct

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Iran has taken diplomatic measures against two employees of the French Embassy in Tehran, declaring them persona non grata and restricting their future entry into the country.

According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the decision was linked to what it described as actions by the diplomats that were inconsistent with international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The ministry noted that Tehran had informed the French side about the issue several weeks earlier, but no steps were taken to address the situation or prevent similar incidents in the future.

The move follows a statement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on August 15, which accused the two French diplomats of involvement in a meeting connected with a case concerning alleged foreign interference.

The ministry claimed that the diplomats had breached Iranian regulations and their diplomatic responsibilities, adding that materials collected during the investigation pointed to broader activities involving covert communications and attempts at external influence.

"The investigation into the case is continuing and that additional information may be released at a later stage," the statement of MFA says. The French government has not yet provided a response to the decision.