Turkmenistan advances oil development with new producing wells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Turkmenistan's Korpedzhe Drilling Operations Department has drilled 11,994 meters and commissioned three oil-producing wells since the beginning of 2026.

The results were announced in a report published by Turkmenistan's state concern Turkmennebit on August 19.

According to the report, all three wells completed over the mentioned period were designed for oil production and demonstrated an industrial flow of crude oil.

The commissioned wells were transferred to the Gumdagnebit Oil and Gas Production Department for further operation.

The drilling specialists used modern equipment to penetrate deeper geological formations and develop hydrocarbon deposits identified by Turkmen geologists, the report noted.

For reference, the Korpedzhe Drilling Operations Department is one of the drilling units of the Nebitgazburawlayysh Trust under Turkmenistan's state concern Turkmennebit. Its main role is to drill oil and gas wells and hand them over to production units for operation. The department operates mainly in western Turkmenistan and has carried out drilling at the Uzynada, Altyguyi, Nogay and Guyjyk fields.

Turkmennebit operates several major oil and gas fields, mainly in the country's Balkan region, including Goturdepe, Barsa-Gelmez, Nebitdag, Korpedzhe, Gamyshlyja, Cheleken and Kemer. The company's drilling units provide new wells for its oil and gas production divisions, making drilling activity an important part of maintaining and expanding domestic hydrocarbon output.