Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review prospects for military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan held staff talks to discuss prospects for cooperation in the military field.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as on a number of other issues.

The bilateral military cooperation plan for 2027 was also reviewed during the event, and questions of mutual interest were answered.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been steadily developing military cooperation as part of their broader strategic partnership. The two countries maintain regular contacts between their defense ministries and military leadership. Cooperation covers military, military-technical, and military-educational areas, with an emphasis on exchanging experience and strengthening professional capabilities. Joint military exercises are also an important part of the partnership, helping servicemen improve their skills and operational coordination.

The countries have also signed bilateral military cooperation plans to establish concrete areas of work for each year. Military education and professional exchanges provide another channel for sharing knowledge and experience between the two armed forces. The overall development of defense ties reflects the close political relationship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.