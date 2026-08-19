Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Industrial Park to offer major business incentives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The establishment of the Nakhchivan Industrial Park, the foundation stone for which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, is one of the key projects being implemented to develop the industrial potential of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, attract new investments, and establish modern production facilities.

According to information from the Ministry of Economy, as part of efforts to organize, manage, and develop the park, priority areas have been identified in the fields of manufacturing, processing, recycling, and services. The Nakhchivan Industrial Park plans to implement projects in sectors such as the chemical and food industries, waste processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing, the production of construction materials, the manufacture of machinery and equipment, renewable energy, furniture, textiles, and the garment and leather industries, as well as the production of packaging materials, paper, and paper products.

In addition to production facilities, plans for the park include an administrative building, a recreational area featuring a sports and fitness center, a repair shop, a warehouse, a truck parking lot, and a logistics center.

The Economic Zones Development Agency continues its efforts to attract potential investors and entrepreneurs to the Nakhchivan Industrial Park. As in other industrial parks, a wide range of incentives and support mechanisms will be offered here to stimulate entrepreneurial activity.

Thus, the park’s residents will have access to a fully developed infrastructure funded by the government. This includes gas, electricity, water, and sewer systems; internal roads and railways; and modern communication lines. In addition, industrial park tenants are exempt from property, land, and income taxes for a period of 10 years from the date of their registration. Machinery and equipment imported for production purposes are exempt from VAT and customs duties.

The establishment of the Nakhchivan Industrial Park will make a significant contribution to accelerating the region’s industrialization, launching new manufacturing and processing enterprises, expanding investment opportunities, and fostering entrepreneurial activity.