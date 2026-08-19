Kazakhstan expands automated transit declaration system for rail freight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Kazakhstan has expanded a pilot project for the automated issuance of transit declarations for freight transported by rail, the press service of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance reported.

"This helps reduce the time required to undergo state, including customs, control procedures and increase the capacity of railway border crossing points," the committee said.

The project has been implemented since 2024 as part of the development of "through transit," under which container trains cross Kazakhstan without unloading their cargo and continue to third countries.

At the initial stage, automated transit declaration issuance was introduced on the Altynkol-Saryagash, Altynkol-Morport and Altynkol-Temirzhol-Brest-Severny routes.

Automation has reduced the time required for a container train to pass through a border crossing from three hours to 30 minutes. This is particularly important for expanding transit traffic through Kazakhstan and increasing international rail freight volumes.

The results of the project show that more than 137,500 transit declarations were processed in 2025. Of these, 4,800 were automatically issued for shipments bound for Europe, 105,400 for Central Asia and 27,200 along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

In the first seven months of 2026, more than 92,100 transit declarations were processed, including 13,200 automatically issued for Europe-bound shipments, 58,300 for Central Asia and 20,600 along the TITR.

In view of the positive results, the pilot project was expanded on August 17, 2026. Automated transit declaration issuance now also applies to the Altynkol-Brest-Vostochny-Brest-Tsentralny railway stations route and the Temirzhol-Brest-Vostochny-Brest-Tsentralny railway stations route.