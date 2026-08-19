Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral ties at political consultations

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discussed the current bilateral agenda and welcomed the results of the latest round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, reaffirming the importance of strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov on his telegram channel, following a meeting with Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The sides reviewed the outcomes of the latest round of political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries and discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

The sides emphasized the importance of the active, friendly and trust-based dialogue between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in advancing bilateral relations.

“The active, friendly and trust-based dialogue between the heads of our two states is important for the dynamic development of strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan,” the Uzbek side said.

The meeting also focused on the broader bilateral agenda and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have been seeking to deepen ties across political, economic and other areas, with regular high-level contacts providing a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The latest political consultations are part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between Tashkent and Baku aimed at maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.