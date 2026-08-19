PASHA Holding launches LEGIS Mentorship Program for young lawyers

As part of the LEGIS Legal Forum, initiated by PASHA Holding, the LEGIS Mentorship Program has opened applications for mentees with the aim of supporting the professional development of young lawyers.

The program provides lawyers at the early stages of their careers with an opportunity to engage directly with recognized and experienced professionals in their respective fields, benefit from their knowledge and expertise, strengthen their theoretical knowledge through practical experience, and receive individual mentorship support for their career development.

Running from September 2026 to February 2027, the program will include meetings held at least once a month, with each session lasting a minimum of 60 minutes. Meetings may be conducted online, in person, or in a hybrid format. Participants will also have the opportunity to expand their professional networks and gain a deeper understanding of career opportunities across different areas of the legal profession.

Program Mentors:

Participants of the LEGIS Mentorship Program will have the opportunity to engage with mentors with extensive professional experience in various fields, including law, arbitration, government relations, energy, and corporate governance.

The program's mentors include:

Anar Bagirov - Chairman of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Aytac Gasimova - Director of the Legal and Government Relations Function at PASHA Holding LLC;

Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli - Vice President for External Affairs and Communications for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region at bp;

Kamala Mehdiyeva - Chairperson of the Board of the Baku Arbitration Centre;

Kenan Yilmaz - Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Koç Holding;

Jalal Savas - Chief Legal Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of SOCAR;

as well as other prominent and experienced professionals from the legal field.

The full list of mentors and detailed information about them is available at:

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1z3_cDDwo8LZIccg41Tow09USheVM11IF/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=108718260298915452894&rtpof=true&sd=true

Application Details:

The application deadline is August 27, 2026.

All applications will be reviewed by the Organizing Committee, and only selected successful candidates will be contacted.

To apply for the LEGIS Mentorship Program: https://lnkd.in/dJwmTN2D

The LEGIS Mentorship Program aims to contribute to the professional development of young lawyers by providing them with opportunities to connect with experienced professionals, broaden their professional networks, and shape their future career paths in a more informed and purposeful manner.