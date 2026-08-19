Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in maintaining country’s energy system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Ukraine has thanked Azerbaijan for providing assistance in the form of energy equipment to help maintain the operation of the country’s energy system.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and other international partners for their support in a statement published on its official X account.

"Since the beginning of 2026, energy equipment assistance has been provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the United States, Türkiye, Finland, France, the Philippines, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, Czechia, Poland, Cyprus, China, as well as UNICEF/WASH, IOM, PFRU and VOLVO," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy noted that since March 2022, a total of 2,542 humanitarian shipments of energy equipment with a combined weight of more than 32,300 tonnes have arrived in Ukraine under the ministry’s coordination. More than 28,900 tonnes of this equipment have already been distributed among the regions.

"We are deeply grateful to all our partners for helping keep Ukraine’s energy system running," the ministry stated.