Uzbekistan, UNDP review efforts to restore Aral Sea ecosystems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbekistan, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) reviewed efforts to restore degraded ecosystems and strengthen environmental management in the Aral Sea basin at the seventh meeting of the coordinating council.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following a meeting between Alisher Salomov, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan’s National Committee, and Anas Fayyad Qarman, acting UNDP resident representative in Uzbekistan.

According to the National Committee, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the project’s results for the second quarter of 2026, priorities for the next stage of implementation, and measures related to biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration and environmental governance.

Meanwhile, over the reporting period, the project conducted 17 educational seminars and training sessions for specialists involved in water and land resource management.

Particular attention was given to a three-day media expedition held in July 2026, which allowed journalists to visit key natural sites and ecosystems in the lower reaches of the Amu Darya River.

The expedition helped raise public awareness of the region’s natural potential and environmental challenges, as well as the need to protect its unique ecosystems, according to the project organizers.

The parties also reviewed proposals under the project’s micro-grant program, which supports initiatives aimed at conserving and sustainably using the natural resources and ecosystems of the Aral Sea basin.

Another key item was the launch of a new UNDP innovation competition in Uzbekistan, titled ''Innovative Solutions for the Restoration of Degraded and Saline Lands in the Lower Amu Darya. ''The competition is designed to identify and promote practical innovative approaches to restoring degraded land and improving the resilience of ecosystems in the region.

The meeting also addressed legal and institutional measures to strengthen environmental governance, build institutional capacity and improve compliance with environmental legislation.

Furthermore, the attendees discussed planned activities and budget priorities for the project’s third quarter of 2026.

The Aral Sea Wetlands project is being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan’s National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, UNDP, GEF and other partners. Its broader objective is to move from individual conservation initiatives toward systemic approaches to ecosystem restoration, stronger environmental governance and sustainable development across the Aral Sea basin.

The preservation of wetlands in the Aral Sea basin is viewed not only as an environmental priority but also as an important component of sustainable regional development, as local communities depend directly on the condition and availability of natural resources.