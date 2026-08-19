China Construction Bank considers opening subsidiary in Kazakhstan

Photo: the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. China Construction Bank (CCB) is considering opening a subsidiary bank in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between the agency's leadership and CCB Chairman Zhang Jinliang.

"The state and development prospects of Kazakhstan's banking sector, bilateral financial cooperation, including the establishment of a CCB subsidiary in Kazakhstan, were discussed," the agency said.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation between the financial institutions of the two countries and expanding investment ties.

In late July 2026, during a working visit to China, Chair of the Agency Madina Abylkassymova and Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov also held meetings with CCB management.

The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the financial sector, exchange of experience and development of joint initiatives in the digitalization of banking services.

Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in attracting long-term financing and implementing investment projects using CCB's international expertise and financial capabilities.

China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing. Its predecessor, China Construction Bank, was established in October 1954. The bank was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2005 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in September 2007.

Currently, three banks with Chinese participation operate in Kazakhstan: Altyn Bank, Bank of China Kazakhstan and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Almaty.