Bir brings digital customer experience to the service sector

Bir, the Caucasus’s first fully integrated digital ecosystem, has partnered with the Public Catering and Gastronomy Association (İİQA) and Clopos, a startup providing digital solutions for restaurant and retail businesses. The partnership will improve customer experience, accelerate digital transformation, and expand digital payments across the HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, café/catering) sector.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the three parties are introducing an end-to-end digital solution covering the full journey from ordering to payment. Built on Bir’s infrastructure, the solution uses a single QR code to let guests view the menu, order from their table, pay through Bir Pay or other payment methods, and leave a digital tip.

The solution will make service faster and more convenient for customers while helping restaurants simplify orders and payments and improve efficiency. The partnership brings together technology, payment infrastructure, and HoReCa businesses to support the sector’s digital transformation.

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For additional information, visit: bir.az