Nar promotes inclusive employment (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Affordable mobile operator Nar has been implementing its “Training School” project for nearly ten years, supporting young people in developing vocational skills, integrating into the labour market and finding employment. Over the years, the project has covered a range of professions, including fashion design and tailoring, manicure, cooking, pastry making and motor mechanics. Through the project, participants acquire knowledge and practical skills in various professions and have the opportunity to apply these skills in a real working environment and begin their careers.

Project participant Fatima Husiyeva completed training in fashion design and tailoring and, thanks to the skills she acquired, was employed by Baku Textile Factory, where she continues to work today. Nar has produced a short video interview highlighting Fatima’s journey from vocational training to employment. In the interview, Fatima talks about her choice of profession, the knowledge and skills she gained during the training, and her current work experience. The video interview is available via the link.

It should be noted that the project, implemented by Nar jointly with the “Support for the Deaf” Public Union, provides vocational training for people with hearing impairments, helping them acquire a range of job-related skills. At the same time, the project supports the integration of young people with disabilities into the labour market and draws attention to the importance of fostering an inclusive working environment.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, “Nar” has been Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator in terms of the Customer Loyalty Index for the past seven years. This achievement is underpinned by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides its users with reliable, high-quality communication services at affordable prices, a variety of mobile internet packages, and modern eSIM technology.