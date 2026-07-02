MSU Baku Branch announces undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year

The Baku branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) announces the start of undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The MSU Baku branch is part of the unified educational space of Moscow State University, preserving the best traditions of classical university education while offering broad opportunities for students’ academic, professional, and personal development.

Studies are conducted in accordance with MSU academic programs, and the teaching process is primarily delivered by MSU faculty members. Upon graduation, students are awarded a Bachelor’s degree and receive an MSU diploma from one of the world’s most reputable universities. According to the QS World University Rankings 2027, MSU ranks 115th globally, confirming its strong academic standards and international recognition.

Students of the branch participate in international research projects, academic conferences, and summer language internships abroad, gaining valuable academic experience. In addition, several faculty curricula include short-term study periods in Moscow of up to three months, fully funded by the branch. Special attention is given to creating a modern learning environment: students are provided with free textbooks; non-local and international students (in accordance with established regulations) are offered accommodation in a modern student dormitory; and the campus includes free access to a gym and a tennis court.

Applicants who do not pass the entrance examinations for admission to the branch may take part in the State Examination Center (SEC) competition for admission to other higher education institutions.

Applications are accepted online from June 16 to July 16, 2026 (inclusive). Applications can be submitted via the official website of the MSU Baku Branch or the website of the State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan.