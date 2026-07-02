Uzbekistan, Oman advance strategic partnership in Muscat talks (PHOTO)

Photo: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan and Oman held a series of high-level meetings in Muscat aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across politics, investment, trade, and infrastructure.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meetings between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Bakhromjon Aloyev, and senior Omani officials and business leaders of the two nations.

According to the ministry, during talks with a prominent Omani politician, and current Vice-Chairperson of the State Council (the upper house of Oman's Parliament). Salim bin Musallim Qatan, the sides focused on expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, alongside political, trade, investment, and cultural ties.

“The parties discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, as well as the expansion of political, trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides also exchanged views on strengthening parliamentary friendship groups, sharing legislative experience, and advancing people-to-people diplomacy.

In a separate meeting with Deputy President for Operations at the Oman Investment Authority, Muneer bin Ali Al-Muneeri, Aloyev reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral investment cooperation and attracting foreign capital to Uzbekistan through UzOman Capital.

“The parties discussed prospects for jointly implementing investment projects and effectively using the potential of UzOman Capital to attract foreign investment into Uzbekistan’s economy,” the ministry said.

Discussions also covered projects in industry, logistics, agriculture, tourism, banking, and finance.

At talks with the Secretary General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Yarub bin Abdullah Al Ya’arubi, the sides explored broader economic and industrial cooperation.

“Particular attention was paid to making effective use of the economic potential of both countries and strengthening ties between their business communities,” the statement said.

In a separate business-focused meeting with the Chairman of Al Siyabi International Group, Salim Ali Siyabi, discussions centered on infrastructure, construction, tourism, and healthcare development.

The sides reviewed opportunities for the Omani company to participate in major urban development projects in Uzbekistan, including tourism infrastructure and modern engineering solutions.

The meetings underscore Uzbekistan’s broader push to strengthen strategic partnerships in the Gulf region and expand foreign investment flows into key sectors of its economy.