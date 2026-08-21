Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan step up parliamentary dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are strengthening parliamentary cooperation and broader bilateral ties on issues related to legislative activities, parliamentary oversight, and Kazakhstan’s transition to a new parliamentary model.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate of the Oliy Majlis, and Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

''The sides reviewed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including interparliamentary ties and the strengthening of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations,'' the statement reads.

In the course of the meeting, the parties noted that close and friendly ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan continue to expand, supported by relations between the leaders of the two countries.

"It was emphasized that the close good-neighborly and fraternal ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are expanding thanks to the friendly relations between the two heads of state,"the senate said in the statement.

Particular attention was given to the development of interparliamentary cooperation and the importance of continuing exchanges of experience in lawmaking, parliamentary oversight, cooperation with territorial councils, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, anti-corruption efforts and gender equality.

Moreover, in the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Kazakhstan’s ongoing constitutional reform and its new parliamentary model.

Under Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, the country’s parliament will operate as a unicameral Kurultai.

The first elections to the new parliamentary body are scheduled for August 23, marking an important stage in Kazakhstan’s political and institutional reform.

The meeting also highlighted the potential for further strengthening parliamentary dialogue between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, including through the exchange of legislative experience and cooperation on shared regional priorities.

The latest engagement comes as Tashkent and Astana continue to deepen their multifaceted partnership, with parliamentary cooperation complementing broader political, economic and cultural ties between the neighboring countries.