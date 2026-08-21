Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are based on shared history, culture, language and moral values - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Relations between the two brotherly countries — Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan — are based on a shared history, culture, language and moral values, as well as on the unity, solidarity and deep mutual sympathy of our peoples, passed down from century to century, from generation to generation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

The head of state noted that interstate relations built on this solid foundation have entered a stage of unprecedented development in recent years, risen to the highest level — that of alliance — and acquired entirely new content.