Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Iran’s Markazi Province eye joint investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region and Iran’s Markazi Province are taking steps to expand direct economic and investment ties, while exploring opportunities for joint projects in agriculture, livestock farming, mining, and manufacturing.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation from Iran’s Markazi Province led by Governor Mehdi Zandieh-Vakili during the delegation’s visit to Fergana.

According to the Regional Administration, the delegation also included representatives from Iranian business circles.

''In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand direct relations between Fergana and Markazi Province across multiple sectors,'' the statement notes.

Uzbek side presented the Iranian delegation with information on Fergana’s investment and trade potential, industrial zones, agricultural opportunities and conditions created for investors.

Zandieh-Vakili said Central Province has 38 industrial towns, a major oil base and capabilities in the production of insulation materials and synthetic fibers, expressing readiness to develop cooperation with Fergana in these areas.

The sides put forward proposals for joint projects and investment in agriculture, livestock and mining.

Bozorov emphasized the importance of the proposals and said Fergana has the necessary conditions to develop mutually beneficial projects with Central Province.

''There are all the necessary opportunities for joint work in the proposed areas, and developing cooperation in these sectors will be mutually beneficial for both sides,'' the regional administration said, citing Bozorov.

The sides also proposed establishing direct contacts between business representatives from the two regions and organizing cultural days to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Bozorov separately proposed establishing trade houses in Fergana and Central Province, saying the initiative could further expand trade and economic ties between businesses in the two regions.

The parties also identified opportunities for cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, culture and sports, in addition to economic and investment projects.

To ensure that the proposals translate into concrete projects, the sides agreed to appoint responsible representatives, maintain regular dialogue and working meetings, and jointly develop and implement promising initiatives.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Iran continue to expand bilateral relations, with greater regional cooperation seen as an important channel for increasing trade, investment and direct business contacts.