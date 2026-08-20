Uzbekistan adds 250 containers to expand China trade routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan’s Uztemiryulcontainer has acquired 250 new 40-foot high-cube (40 HC) containers to expand freight capacity on the China-Uzbekistan-China route and strengthen international container transportation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uztemiryulcontainer.

The acquisition is part of Uztemiryulcontainer’s 2025-2030 development strategy, which calls for expanding the company’s fleet by 1,000 modern large-capacity containers. The 250 new containers were purchased in 2026 as part of the phased implementation of the strategy.

The company said the new equipment will expand its transportation capacity, modernize its container fleet and support more stable international freight services.

The containers will primarily be used to transport export and import cargo along the China-Uzbekistan-China route.

"In the future, the new containers are planned to be effectively used for the transportation of export-import goods along the China–Uzbekistan–China route," the Uztemiryulcontainer said in the statement.

The expansion comes as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen its position as a regional logistics hub and improve connectivity with major international trade routes.

The additional container capacity is also expected to support the company’s efforts to provide integrated transport and logistics services, expand the geographic reach of international container shipments and optimize transportation costs.

Uztemiryulcontainer is continuing to improve its logistics operations and develop container transportation services in response to growing demand for international freight services.

The company’s fleet expansion is part of broader efforts to increase the efficiency and reliability of Uzbekistan’s international logistics network and facilitate trade between Uzbekistan and China.