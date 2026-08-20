Turkmenistan upgrades Archman sanatorium with new medical complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Turkmenistan is advancing the modernization of the Archman sanatorium in the Ahal region, with the project including a new 400-bed medical complex and upgraded healthcare facilities.

This was announced by the press service of the Turkmen government, following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the sanatorium located in the Baherden district.

According to the statement, the president reviewed the progress of construction of the additional complex of buildings and modernization works at existing facilities. The construction and renovation activities are currently at the final stage.

The project includes the construction of a new 400-bed sanatorium building, modernization of buildings “A” and “B”, a dining facility, phytobar, teahouse, a 300-seat conference hall, a mineral water pavilion, children’s play areas, a gym, a balneotherapy building and a four-level parking facility.

During the visit, President Berdimuhamedov examined the new building, including accommodation rooms and medical facilities equipped for spa treatment procedures such as mineral water therapy, hydrotherapy, halotherapy and aromatherapy. “The effective use of the health and recreational potential of the Archman sanatorium, scientific study of the reserves of the healing water source, and continuous improvement of doctors’ qualifications are important tasks,” Berdimuhamedov noted.

He also emphasized the importance of introducing digital technologies into the healthcare system and improving the quality of medical services. Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov instructed relevant authorities to ensure strict control over the completion of construction and modernization works within the established deadlines and with high quality standards.

The president also highlighted the need to maintain proper landscaping of the sanatorium’s territory, ensure favorable environmental conditions, and create recreation opportunities, walking, and sports activities for visitors.