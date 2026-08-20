Uzbekistan’s Fergana, Russia's Rosatom set new priorities for joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Russia’s Rosatom have identified new areas for cooperation, including investment projects, production localization, nuclear medicine, energy storage and transport logistics.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Alexey Dremuchev, director general of Rosatom’s representative office in Central Asia and Japan.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides focused on mutually beneficial cooperation, prospective investment projects and the localization of production in the region.

Dremuchev outlined Rosatom’s activities across a broad range of sectors, including nuclear energy, mechanical engineering, nuclear medicine, energy, digital technologies and advanced materials production.

The meeting highlighted Fergana’s favorable investment environment and significant industrial potential as potential foundations for expanding cooperation with Rosatom.

The sides considered the possibility of launching a pilot project in healthcare, as well as joint initiatives in the fuel and energy sector, energy storage, composite materials production, workforce training and transport and logistics.

“Fergana is ready to support mutually beneficial initiatives and joint projects,” Bozorov said, according to the regional administration.

The proposed projects could broaden Rosatom’s cooperation with Uzbekistan beyond its traditional nuclear energy activities and create opportunities for technology transfer, industrial localization and workforce development in the region.

Particular attention was also given to production localization, which could help strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and increase the participation of Uzbek enterprises in projects involving Russian technology and expertise.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to develop a Roadmap outlining priority areas of cooperation and joint projects, supported by a specific action plan.

The roadmap is expected to provide a framework for translating the agreements reached during the meeting into concrete investment and industrial initiatives in Fergana.