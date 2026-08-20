Azerbaijan Airlines and ABB launch onboard POS payment capability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan Airlines and ABB Bank, a lifestyle partner for its customers, have launched a new solution aimed at enhancing the passenger experience. Passengers can now pay for additional services onboard Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft using ABB POS terminals.

With this solution, passengers can quickly and securely pay by bank card for additional services available during the flight via ABB POS terminals.

As part of the new service, subject to availability, passengers can pay onboard for a more comfortable seat in Economy Class, as well as for an upgrade to Business Class or Premium Economy. This makes the process of accessing and paying for additional services more flexible and convenient.

The new solution is another step in the national carrier’s initiatives to enhance passenger experience and advance digital transformation. The airline continues to expand the use of digital solutions across various stages of the journey, increasing service accessibility and providing passengers with a wider range of choices.

For ABB Bank, the introduction of onboard POS payment is a continuation of its projects to develop new solutions tailored to customers every day and travel needs. As part of its lifestyle banking approach, ABB brings together diverse services on a single platform to meet customers’ needs both in their everyday lives and while travelling.

The new solution, implemented through cooperation between Azerbaijan Airlines and ABB Bank, enables passengers to conveniently access additional services during the flight and pay for them directly onboard, further enhancing the overall customer experience.