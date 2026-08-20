Uzbekistan’s Fergana, China’s Guohong eye new logistics center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and China’s Guohong Trade Development Group are considering the creation of a new logistics center as part of efforts to expand trade and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Gui Yan, director and general manager of Guohong Trade Development Group.

According to the Regional Administration, the proposed logistics center could strengthen Fergana’s transport and supply-chain infrastructure and support greater trade flows between Uzbekistan, China and other international markets.

Meanwhile, the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and China and focused on opportunities to launch joint projects in Fergana.

During the meeting, the sides put forward proposals to establish a manufacturing facility producing high-value-added products in Fergana, as well as a specialized training center for professionals in modern fields such as mechanical engineering and mechatronics.

The proposed training center could help develop local technical skills and provide businesses with qualified specialists for manufacturing and technology-intensive industries.

The sides agreed to develop a portfolio of prospective projects based on specific implementation plans and continue expanding cooperation through exchanges of business and official delegations.

The initiatives discussed during the meeting could contribute to industrial development, technology-oriented workforce training and the expansion of logistics capacity in Fergana, while creating new opportunities for Chinese companies to participate in investment projects in the region.

Guohong Trade Development Group operates in foreign trade, import and export, international freight transportation, logistics, and supply chain management. The company exports products to markets in Europe, the United States, Malaysia and other countries.