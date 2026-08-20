Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Central African Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended condolences to the Central African Republic following a fatal accident at a gold mine.

This was announced in a post published by the Azerbaijani MFA on its X account.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of a deadly gold mine accident in the Central African Republic, which claimed many lives and caused injuries.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the Central African Republic.

We wish the injured a swift and full recovery and hope that everyone affected is brought to safety as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

A mine collapse at a gold site near the border between Cameroon and the Central African Republic reportedly claimed the lives of around 100 people.