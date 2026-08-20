Iran claims U.S. shifts to economic pressure after military approach fails

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Iran says the United States has shifted its approach toward economic pressure after failing to achieve its goals through military means.

This was stated by Kazem Garibabadi, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs, in a post on his official X page.

"The military war did not work; now they have named the next defeat 'economic war'," Gharibabadi wrote.

He accused Washington of making "miscalculations" and attempting to justify its policies by increasing pressure on Tehran. "They claim that Iran is on the verge of defeat and is hanging by a thread, but they are begging all their allies to help them," the Iranian deputy foreign minister stated.

Gharibabadi added that, in his view, the United States’ approach was based on incorrect assessments, which forced it to adopt increasingly tougher measures.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, in his post on Truth Social, announced economic warfare and isolation towards Iran.

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. Tragically, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale. Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread. Today, I am also announcing that any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous Economic Consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — it all needs to stop now. You know who you are. This will be an economic D-Day, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate and defeat the Iran threat. These maniacs are on the ropes, and these historic measures will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump wrote.