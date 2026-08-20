ABB Bank's important research on the real estate market

ABB Bank has presented a new analytical report on the real estate market of Baku to the public. The report examines the key trends observed in the capital’s real estate market during the first half of 2026.

According to the report, property prices in Baku continued to rise during the first two quarters of the current year; however, the pace of growth slowed somewhat compared to previous periods. This indicates that, despite continued strong demand for real estate, buyers have become more attentive to pricing and more selective in their choice of properties.

The increase in prices was more significant in the land market. High demand for land plots has contributed to price growth. In particular, the importance of land as an investment and construction resource has increased in areas with high development potential and limited supply. At the same time, the upward trend in demand and prices for individual residential houses has continued. Seasonal factors have also influenced this segment.

Price growth was also recorded in the non-residential property segment. However, this market demonstrated more variable dynamics. Factors such as the location of the property, its intended use, and income-generating potential played a key role in determining prices.

One of the notable trends is the gradual expansion of the geography of price growth in Baku’s housing market. In addition, buyers are increasingly turning their attention to more affordable areas.

The preparation of such analytical studies and reports, which provide valuable insights for various stakeholders, is a widely used practice among many international banks. ABB Bank was the first to introduce this practice in Azerbaijan. ABB Bank’s analytical reports, regularly published across various fields, are available at the following link.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and comprehensive products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.