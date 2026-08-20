Azerbaijani Ukrainian Congress denounces calls by some Russian media outlets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Congress of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine strongly condemned statements made by representatives of certain Russian media outlets that called for the disintegration of Azerbaijan, the carrying out of terrorist acts on the territory of Azerbaijan, and other unlawful actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the state.

This was announced by Congress on its social media account.

Meanwhile, it is reported that criminal proceedings have been initiated by Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities against these experts, and they have been placed on an international wanted list.

In addition, it is noted that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and was firmly informed that such conduct is unacceptable.

The Azerbaijan-Ukraine Congress announced that it considers the measures taken against the experts who made offensive statements about our Motherland to be entirely reasonable and appropriate.