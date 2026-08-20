Baku to host XII World Qazaq Kuresi Championship among adults

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Baku will host the XII World Qazaq Kuresi Championship among adults, which will be held on August 22-23, 2026, bringing together athletes from different countries at one of the largest international platforms for Kazakhstan’s national wrestling style.

According to the press service of the Qazaq Kuresi Association, the competition will take place at the Baku Sports Hall. Athletes will compete for medals in 16 weight categories — eight for men and eight for women.

Kazakhstan’s national team will participate in the championship with a full squad and will be represented in all weight categories. In the men’s competition, athletes will compete in the 55, 60, 66, 74, 82, 90, 100 and over 100 kg categories. In the women’s competition, winners will be determined in the 48, 52, 56, 60, 65, 70, 77 and over 77 kg categories.

On the first day of the tournament, August 22, competitions will be held in the men’s 55, 60, 66 and 74 kg categories, as well as the women’s 48, 52, 56 and 60 kg categories. On August 23, winners and medalists will be determined in the remaining eight weight categories.

The Kazakhstan team includes athletes with experience in international competitions. Among them are 2024 World Cup winner Ruzimon Tugushev, 2023 Asian champion and 2025 CISM World Champion Yernur Suleimen, and 2024 World Cup bronze medalist Kemelbek Moldash.

One of the team leaders will be Zhumazhan Kozhambekov, a two-time world champion (2022, 2025), winner of the 2023 World Martial Arts Games, champion of the 2024 5th World Nomad Games, CISM World Champion and 2025 World Cup winner.

The team will also include 2025 Asian champion Yerkanat Moldagulov and Nurdaulet Zharylgapov, who is the 2022 world champion, 2023 Asian champion and winner of the 2024 5th World Nomad Games.

The women’s national team will be represented by Kazakh champions Zhanat Kazez, Tamila Alikhanova, Ardak Nursak, Sezim Oteuli, Sevara Nyshambayeva, Nazerke Tileukhanova and Araylym Abenova. Kazakhstan championship silver medalist Ramila Salimyanova will also compete.

"The World Championship in Baku will become another important stage in expanding the international reach of Qazaq Kuresi. In recent years, the international competition system for this national sport has been developing consistently, bringing together athletes from Asia, Europe, Africa and other regions of the world. The World Championship is one of the key tournaments in this direction," the Qazaq Kuresi Association said.

Over the history of international competitions, 11 world championships, 13 Asian championships, six World Cups, six European championships and two African championships have been held. Qazaq Kuresi tournaments have taken place in Kazakhstan, Iran, Brazil, Azerbaijan and other countries.

The opening ceremony of the XII World Qazaq Kuresi Championship will take place on August 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Baku Sports Hall.