Pashinyan outlines Armenia’s new multi-vector course, institutionalization of peace with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed that Yerevan is moving from a one-sided foreign policy orientation toward a fully-fledged multi-vector approach, while prioritizing the institutionalization of peace with Azerbaijan and the development of relations with the European Union, the United States, Russia and other partners.

Speaking at a press briefing after the approval of the government program for 2026–2031, Pashinyan said the document is fully based on the ideology of “Real Armenia” and the concept of the “Fourth Republic.”

He drew a clear distinction between the previous and current stages of Armenian statehood, stating: “The Third Republic was based on the logic of conflict from the very first day, while the Fourth Republic was formed on the logic of peace.”

According to the prime minister, the new government program envisages further border delimitation with Azerbaijan, the institutionalization of the already established peace, the establishment of diplomatic relations with Türkiye, deeper ties with the EU and the US, as well as the development of partnerships with Iran, China and India.

Addressing relations with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Pashinyan rejected claims that Moscow or other partners within the bloc are issuing ultimatums to Armenia over its European course.

He described the EAEU countries’ joint statement on the need for a referendum regarding relations with the EU as a “friendly gesture” rather than a demand, stressing that Armenia would continue diversifying its foreign relations. “Even if Russia opens its entire market, we will continue our efforts in this direction,” Pashinyan said, referring to Armenia’s efforts to expand exports to other markets.

Regarding relations with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan said: “There are no obstacles to peace, because peace has already been established. The main task now is to institutionalize the agreements that have been reached, including completing border delimitation and formalizing interstate relations.”