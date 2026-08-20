KazMunayGas reviews progress of major oil and gas chemical projects in Atyrau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov reviewed the progress of major oil and gas chemical projects during a working visit to the Atyrau region, KMG said.

Khassenov visited the construction site of the Silleno polyethylene plant, which is designed to produce 1.25 million tons of polyethylene per year.

The project is preparing for the installation of its first large-scale piece of equipment - a fractionation column for the pyrolysis unit. Manufactured by Kazakhstan's AtyrauNefteMash plant, the column is 101.8 meters high, 7.5 meters in diameter and weighs about 1,500 tons.

A crawler crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 4,000 tons has been delivered to the Atyrau region for the installation works.

Overall progress on the Silleno project has reached 36%. Foundation works for buildings, equipment and pipe racks at the pyrolysis unit are 57% complete, while pile driving and foundation works at the polymerization unit and utility facilities are also underway.

More than 3,400 people and over 600 units of special equipment are currently involved in construction. The project has reached 6 million hours worked without lost-time injuries.

"Particular attention is being paid to increasing local content in the implementation of the project. To date, contracts worth $1.205 billion have been signed with Kazakh companies. They are involved at all stages, from engineering and the production of equipment and materials to construction and installation works," KMG said.

During a meeting on major oil and gas chemical projects, Khassenov also reviewed a report on the construction of the Gas Separation Complex (GSC) at the Tengiz field and the main ethane and propane pipelines, which will supply feedstock to future petrochemical facilities.

The GSC project is more than 23% complete, with 17,344 piles already installed. More than 2,800 people are currently involved in its construction, over 77% of whom are residents of the Atyrau region.