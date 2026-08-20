Uzbekistan commissions 20-MW Chorbog wind power plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan has commissioned the 20-megawatt “Chorbog” wind farm in the Bostanliq District of the Tashkent Region, thereby increasing its renewable energy capacity.

This was announced in a statement published by Uzbekhydroenergo.

According to the information, the commissioning ceremony was held on August 20 and attended by China’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yu Jun, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, energy and construction companies, Uzbekhydroenergo officials, and representatives of the Tashkent regional and Bostanliq district administrations.

The project was developed as part of expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and China. The Chinese government provided a $28 million grant to finance its implementation.

Uzbekhydroenergo carried out the organizational, technical, and engineering work for the project, including construction and installation, connection to the electricity grid, preparation of supporting infrastructure, and installation of modern wind turbines.

The plant is equipped with four wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5 MW, giving the facility a total capacity of 20 MW.

The Chorbog plant is expected to generate up to 50 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, enough to meet the electricity needs of approximately 20,000 households.

“The commissioning of the Chorbog wind power plant marks another important step in expanding renewable energy generation and strengthening Uzbekistan’s energy security,” Uzbekhydroenergo said.

The additional generation capacity is also expected to reduce pressure on the electricity grid and contribute to greater stability of Uzbekistan’s energy system.

The plant will also help reduce the use of fossil fuels by saving natural gas and coal annually and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to diversify its energy sector, expand renewable energy generation and support the transition toward a greener economy.

The commissioning of the plant also coincides with preparations for Uzbekistan’s 35th anniversary of independence, with officials describing the facility as a contribution to the country’s renewable energy development.

The opening ceremony also featured an exhibition and awards ceremony for young artists who participated in the “Wind Power Plant Through the Eyes of Young Artists” competition organized as part of the event.