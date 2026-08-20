Uzbekistan, Iran target new agricultural projects at business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan and Iran are seeking to expand agricultural and broader trade and economic cooperation, with 120 companies from the two countries taking part in a business forum and B2B meetings in Tashkent.

This was stated by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture following the Uzbekistan-Iran business forum and business-to-business meetings held during the Iranian delegation's visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the event brought together 60 Iranian and 60 Uzbek companies, highlighting strong interest among businesses from both countries in developing new partnerships and investment projects.

Meanwhile, the information indicates that a delegation of business representatives from Iran’s Markazi Province, led by the provincial governor, attended the meeting.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Agriculture Minister Kahramon Yuldashev stated that the forum and B2B meetings could serve as an important platform for expanding trade and economic ties, particularly cooperation in agriculture.

“The Uzbekistan-Iran business forum and B2B meetings are an important platform for expanding trade and economic, particularly agricultural, cooperation, establishing new business ties and giving existing partnerships practical substance,” Yuldashev said.

The forum focused on presenting the economic potential of Iran’s Central Province to Uzbek businesses, including its investment and production capabilities.

The B2B meetings provided a platform for companies to move discussions toward potential commercial projects, including investment opportunities, export and import of agricultural and other products, and long-term business partnerships.

Participants exchanged proposals on mutually beneficial projects and discussed opportunities to establish direct business contacts between companies from Uzbekistan and Iran.

The event comes as Tashkent and Tehran seek to broaden economic cooperation beyond traditional trade and increase direct interaction between their business communities.

Greater cooperation in agriculture could create opportunities for technology exchange, investment, and expanded trade in agricultural products, while direct business contacts could help translate bilateral agreements into concrete commercial projects.

The forum also provided Iranian companies with an opportunity to present their production and investment potential to Uzbek businesses and identify areas for future cooperation in the agricultural and other sectors.