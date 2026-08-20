Azerbaijan sees sharp increase in primary market transactions in Q2 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan recorded changes in the number and value of primary and secondary stock market transactions in the second quarter of 2026.

This was stated in the Statistical Bulletin for the first and second quarters of 2026 published by the National Depository Center.

According to the bulletin, the number of primary stock market transactions denominated in Azerbaijani manats reached 21,919 in the second quarter, with a total value of $539.5 million. In the first quarter, the figures stood at 1,245 transactions and $245.8 million, respectively.

Thus, the number of primary market transactions in manats increased by 20,674, while their total value rose by $293.7 million compared with the first quarter.

The number of primary stock market transactions denominated in US dollars stood at 106 in the second quarter, with a total value of $5 million. In the first quarter, there were 104 transactions worth $2 million.

On the secondary market, the number of transactions in manats reached 5,533 in the second quarter, with a total value of $81.4 million, compared with 3,031 transactions worth $370.0 million in the first quarter.

Thus, the number of secondary market transactions in manats increased by 2,502, while their total value decreased by $288.6 million compared with the previous quarter.

The number of secondary stock market transactions in US dollars reached 275 in the second quarter, with a total value of $41.04 million. In the first quarter, there were 199 transactions worth $29.97 million.

Thus, the number of dollar-denominated secondary market transactions increased by 76, while their total value rose by $11.07 million in the second quarter.