Azerbaijan approves regulations and structure of Agency for Small and Medium Business Dev't, Investment and Export Promotion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The regulations and organizational structure of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Investment Promotion, and Export in the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, central executive authorities, public legal entities established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and authorized under their charters to participate in the preparation of draft normative legal acts, as well as legal entities owned by the state and those in which the controlling stake (shares) is owned by the state, shall ensure that draft normative legal acts prepared by them that may affect micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, investment and export activities are coordinated with the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, Investment and Export Promotion under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan before being submitted to the rule-making body, in accordance with Article 46 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Normative Legal Acts.”

Central executive authorities must also ensure that the regulatory legal acts they draft in these areas are adopted in consultation with the Agency.

This decree comes into effect on October 1, 2026.