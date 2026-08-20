Emomali Rahmon reviews progress of tunnel construction at Rogun HPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reviewed the progress of construction of transport tunnel No. 39 at the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

The information was announced by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The transport tunnel is designed to provide a connection between the right bank and the lower part of the Rogun HPP complex both during the construction period and after the plant is commissioned.

According to the project, the main tunnel is 2,192 meters long. It starts at an elevation of 1,320 meters and descends to 1,160 meters, where it reaches the lower section of the hydropower plant.

During the inspection, Rahmon was also presented with the project for an upper spillway tunnel with a length of 953 meters. Under the project, transport tunnel No. 39 will be connected to tunnel No. 23 and other underground structures of the complex.

The main purpose of the tunnel is to ensure the reliable movement of machinery, equipment, and construction materials, as well as to provide access to the facilities of the Rogun HPP.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is one of Tajikistan’s largest infrastructure projects and is being built on the Vakhsh River in the country’s east. The project envisages a total installed capacity of 3,780 MW and includes a large dam, underground tunnels and a network of supporting infrastructure.

Construction of the plant involves extensive underground works due to the mountainous terrain. Transport and auxiliary tunnels are being built to provide access to different sections of the complex, facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and materials, and support construction and future operation of the facility.

Once fully commissioned, Rogun HPP is expected to significantly increase Tajikistan’s electricity generation capacity and strengthen the reliability of its domestic power supply. The project is also intended to create additional potential for electricity exports to neighboring countries.