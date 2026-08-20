Tajikistan deploys self-propelled equipment at Rogun HPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Self-propelled equipment capable of operating for up to eight hours is being used at the Tajik Rogun Hydropower Plant construction site.

According to the press service of the Tajik President, this information was announced as President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reviewed the progress of construction works at the main intake of the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

"Powerful lifting, cargo and self-propelled equipment capable of operating for up to eight hours on a single battery charge is being used in the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant," the statement said.

According to the information provided, the use of such equipment has become the first successful experience of fuel saving at the Rogun HPP construction site.

Currently, specialists continue reinforcement and structural concrete placement works in the shafts for the maintenance and main gates of the permanent water intake.

Specialists from the Nurek Experimental Mechanical Plant are also working at the site. Overall, more than 1,500 employees of the enterprise are engaged in work at the Rogun HPP.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is one of Tajikistan’s largest infrastructure projects and is being constructed on the Vakhsh River in the country’s east. The project is designed to have a total installed capacity of 3,780 MW and includes a large dam, underground power facilities, water conveyance tunnels and other supporting infrastructure.

Construction of the plant involves extensive underground works in challenging mountainous conditions, requiring the use of heavy machinery for excavation, transport, lifting, reinforcement and concrete placement.

The use of battery-powered self-propelled equipment is intended to reduce fuel consumption at the construction site while supporting ongoing underground construction works. Personnel from the Nurek Experimental Mechanical Plant are among the specialists involved in the project, with more than 1,500 employees of the enterprise currently working at Rogun HPP.