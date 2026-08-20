Azerbaijan's securities placements total $26.9 billion in Q2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The total volume of securities placed in Azerbaijani manats amounted to 45.81 billion manats ($26.95 billion) in the second quarter of 2026.

This was stated in the Statistical Bulletin for the first and second quarters of 2026 published by the National Depository Center.

According to the bulletin, the volume of securities placed in Azerbaijani manats stood at 46.04 billion manats ($27.08 billion) in the first quarter. Thus, the figure decreased by 233.0 million manats ($137.0 million) in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

The volume of securities placed in US dollars amounted to $3.44 billion in the second quarter, compared with $3.42 billion in the first quarter. As a result, the volume of dollar-denominated securities placements increased by $24.4 million quarter-on-quarter.

Shares account for largest share of placements

Shares accounted for the largest share of securities placed in Azerbaijani manats in the second quarter.

Placements of shares amounted to 23.82 billion manats ($14.01 billion) during the reporting period, compared with 23.88 billion manats ($14.05 billion) in the first quarter.

Corporate bond placements amounted to 14.30 billion manats ($8.41 billion) in the second quarter, compared with 14.19 billion manats ($8.35 billion) in the first quarter.

Government bond placements stood at 7.20 billion manats ($4.24 billion) in the second quarter, compared with 7.66 billion manats ($4.51 billion) in the first quarter.

Placements of Central Bank notes amounted to 483.8 million manats ($284.6 million) in the second quarter, compared with 306.9 million manats ($180.5 million) in the first quarter.

The volume of corporate bonds denominated in US dollars also increased. It amounted to $5.85 billion in the second quarter, compared with $5.81 billion in the first quarter.

2,407 securities issues recorded in Q2

In terms of the number of issues placed, 2,354 issues denominated in Azerbaijani manats were recorded in the second quarter, compared with 2,356 in the first quarter.

The number of US dollar-denominated issues stood at 53 in the second quarter, compared with 49 in the first quarter.

Of the manat-denominated issues in the second quarter, 1,943 were share issues, 260 corporate bond issues, 81government bond issues and 70 Central Bank note issues.

All 53 US dollar-denominated issues in the second quarter were corporate bond issues.

Overall, the figures show that although the total volume of securities placed in manats declined slightly in the second quarter, placements of Central Bank notes and corporate bonds increased. The total volume of US dollar-denominated securities placements also increased, as did the number of dollar-denominated corporate bond issues.