BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The 130th anniversary of the birth of Aziz Aliyev, an outstanding Azerbaijani statesman and scholar, will be commemorated.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The decree notes that January 2027 marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of Aziz Aliyev, an outstanding Azerbaijani statesman and scientist, healthcare administrator, Doctor of Medical Sciences, and professor.

“As a true intellectual patriot, devoted to lofty ideals and humanistic values, Aziz Aliyev led a life of distinction and is one of those rare individuals who have left future generations a vivid example of service to the people. While serving in various senior positions, guided by a sense of national responsibility, he consistently carried out highly effective work in state-building and the improvement of the governance system.

Aziz Aliyev played an exceptional role in reshaping Azerbaijan’s healthcare system on a new foundation, developing medical education in accordance with the standards of his time, and training qualified national professionals in this field. During World War II, he successfully led a number of important initiatives of significant military and political importance.

At pivotal moments in Azerbaijan’s history, his decisive actions regarding issues of vital importance to the people enriched the tradition of public administration. “Aziz Aliyev’s selflessness and his contribution to further strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Dagestan have made his name a true symbol of friendship and brotherhood between our peoples,” the Decree reads.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in conjunction with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, must prepare and implement a plan of events commemorating the 130th anniversary of the birth of the distinguished statesman and scientist Aziz Aliyev.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve any issues arising from this decree.