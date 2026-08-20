Tajikistan advances construction work at Rogun HPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inspected the progress of work at the construction sites of the Rogun Hydropower Plant on August 20.

The information was announced by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

"On August 20, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, inspected the progress of work at the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station construction sites," the statement said.

Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the implementation of large-scale construction works under complex underground conditions has been made possible through the use of advanced expertise, modern technologies and the efforts of local specialists.

He stressed the need for additional efforts to ensure the further high-quality and timely completion of construction works.

During his working visit to the Rogun HPP, Rahmon was accompanied by Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, other government officials, and heads of relevant ministries and agencies.

Meanwhile, the Rogun Hydropower Plant is being built on the Vakhsh River in southern Tajikistan and is one of the country's largest infrastructure projects. Once completed, the facility is planned to have an installed capacity of 3,780 megawatts.

The project includes the construction of a 335-meter-high rockfill dam, which is expected to become the world's tallest of its kind. The dam and reservoir are being developed in complex mountainous and underground geological conditions, requiring large-scale excavation, tunneling, and construction works.

Rogun HPP is intended to increase Tajikistan's electricity generation capacity and improve the country's energy security, while also creating additional potential for electricity exports to regional markets.

Construction of the plant has been carried out in stages, with work focusing on the dam, underground structures, tunnels and reservoir. The project remains a major priority for the Tajik government as the country seeks to expand its hydropower capacity and strengthen its energy infrastructure.