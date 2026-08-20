Azerbaijan targets 8.1% average annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijan plans to achieve average annual growth of 8.1% in the number of foreign citizens and stateless persons visiting the country by 2030.

This is stated in the State Program on Tourism Development for 2026–2030, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev today.

The program also sets a target of a 40% real increase by 2030 in the added value generated in tourism-related sectors.

The government targets average annual growth of 7.2% in real added value generated by accommodation and food service activities, 4.7% in the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling within the country for tourism purposes, and 6.7% in the number of overnight stays at hotels.