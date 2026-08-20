Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties on law and security

Photo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are strengthening cooperation between their law enforcement agencies, with officials focusing on joint efforts to combat crime, terrorism, cybercrime and other security threats.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Aziz Tashpulatov, and Rashad Aynaddin oglu Mammadov, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan on August 20.

The sides noted the consistent development of friendly relations, mutual trust and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries’ interior ministries.

Particular attention was given to exchanging experience in combating crime, terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking and cybercrime.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan expressed interest in further expanding practical cooperation between their law enforcement agencies and maintaining mutually beneficial ties.

"Both parties expressed an interest in further strengthening cooperation in ensuring law and order and public safety in both countries, maintaining mutually beneficial relations, and identifying areas of future cooperation that could be mutually beneficial," the ministry said in the statement.

The sides also identified priority areas and tasks for further cooperation, according to the ministry.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan continue to deepen their strategic partnership across a range of areas, including security and law enforcement.

Closer coordination between the two countries’ interior ministries could support the exchange of expertise and information in addressing cross-border and emerging security threats, including organized crime and cybercrime.