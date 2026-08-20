Kazakh Solidcore Resources, Oman's MDO sign MoU on mining cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Kazakhstan-based gold producer Solidcore Resources plc and Minerals Development Oman (MDO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for cooperation and knowledge exchange in the mining sector, the company said.

“The non-binding MoU outlines potential forms of cooperation, including short-term personnel secondments, technical placements at operational sites, workshops and training, exchange of best practices, and joint technical working groups”, Solidcore Resources said.

The parties identified several potential areas of cooperation, including geology and exploration, mining, mineral processing and metallurgy, production and operational practices, technical and project development, health and safety, environment and sustainability.

Solidcore and MDO intend to subsequently negotiate a definitive Agreement on Knowledge Transfer and Technical Cooperation, which will supersede the MoU and establish detailed terms for future cooperation.

The agreement follows a visit by an Omani delegation led by Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solidcore Resources, to Kazakhstan. The delegation met with Solidcore's management and visited the company's Kyzyl mine and processing plant.

Maaden International Investment, a fund wholly owned by the Government of Oman, is Solidcore's largest shareholder, holding a 31.7% stake.

Solidcore Resources is a gold producer registered in Kazakhstan's Astana International Financial Centre and listed on the Astana International Exchange. The company's gold equivalent production increased 56% year-on-year to 86,000 ounces in the second quarter of 2026 and 71% to 210,000 ounces in the first half of 2026, driven by third-party concentrate processing.

MDO is a state-owned mining investment and development company in the Sultanate of Oman.